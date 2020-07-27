VIDEO: Nurse Brawls with Passenger Ranting About Pandemic on Chicago’s Red Line

A shocking cell phone video showed the moment a nurse brawled with a fellow subway passenger on Chicago’s red line.

The video starts with a man in a black shirt shouting and standing over a hospice nurse, blaming the nurse and other healthcare workers like him for the coronavirus pandemic.

Eventually, the male nurse engages in a physical argument with the man, and the two struggle for two minutes.

The witness who recorded the video, Katrice Hardaway, said the nurse tried multiple times to get the unruly passenger to leave him alone.

Hardaway repeatedly hit the panic button on the subway as the situation grew worse, Fox News reported.

Other passengers tried to intervene, but the man accused of assaulting the nurse did not like how the nurse got the upper hand in the struggle.

Once the train stopped, the man refused to get off, so the nurse got off at the 69th Street exit. Hardaway followed him to make sure the police got a hold of the video.

“Fighting through this pandemic for us, and he shouldn’t have to go through that on his way to work,” Hardaway told WBBM.

The nurse is allegedly looking to press charges.