A fight reportedly broke out among a group of people at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday in Hollywood, Florida.

WARNING – GRAPHIC LANGUAGE:

Video footage of the incident that involved about 10 to 15 people, some of whom wore swimsuits and masks, showed the group engaged in a “minutes-long fight spanning a corridor inside the Hard Rock hotel,” according to Fox News.

A bystander recorded video of the brawl which was viewed 5 million times as of Tuesday.

In the first video, two men kicked another man wearing red shorts as he lay on the ground. Once he got up, he kept fighting and a man in the striped shirt knocked him to the ground as the other wearing a purple jersey kicked him also.

Moments later, the man in the striped shirt pushed a woman in white to the ground, but she got back up and began fighting with another woman nearby.

Bystanders appeared to try and stop the fight, but the woman wearing white grabbed the man in the purple jersey and began hitting him while others tried to stop them.

When the man in red shorts hit them with a metal rope barrier, hotel employees and others tried to separate him from the group. A security officer then appeared on screen as an employee tried to stop two other women from fighting.

In the second video, a person wearing a grey T-shirt appeared to hit the man in red shorts and the one in the striped shirt repeatedly as an elderly man tried to break up the fight:

Once police reviewed surveillance video, they arrested three people involved in the incident, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“All the fighters have been banned from the Hard Rock,” the article noted, adding that it was not clear what sparked the fight.

Although some of those involved did not have on a mask, the hotel’s website said guests must wear a mask or face covering that meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

“A face covering over your nose and mouth must be worn at all times except when actively eating, drinking or smoking while seated and physically distanced,” the site read.