Suspects Follow Bronx Man, Brooklyn Woman into Homes in Separate Incidents

Two different suspects followed a Bronx man and a Brooklyn woman into their homes in two separate incidents this week, police said Thursday.

The New York Post reported that a 77-year-old man was coming home to his Bronx abode on Sunday at 2:55 p.m. when a knife-wielding man followed him inside, shoved him to the ground, and demanded that he cough up his belongings.

The alleged attacker then forced the victim to get into a vehicle parked outside and drove him to a Chase Bank on Flatbush Avenue a half-mile away from his home.

Once they arrived, the suspect forced the elderly victim to withdraw $1,800 in cash before fleeing the scene. The victim did not suffer any injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman was returning to her Brooklyn home around 8:55 p.m. when a man broke into her apartment as she unlocked the door, and tried talking to her while touching himself over his clothing.

The victim ran away to the bathroom, but the alleged pervert followed her and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman then shut the door on him, prompting the man to make his exit and flee the scene in a black four-door sedan.

The victim also did not suffer any injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Sometimes strangers who follow people into their homes can be deadly, as was the case with the late tech CEO Fahim Saleh this month, who was found dismembered and decapitated in his New York City apartment after his suspected killer followed him into his apartment with a garbage bag.

It was also the case with Richard Hamlet, whose body was found on the rooftop of a New York City McDonald’s this month after his alleged murderer broke into his apartment.