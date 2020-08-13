Sheriff: Couple’s Dead Baby Found Submerged in Bucket of Tar

A Texas couple was arrested Saturday after deputies found their dead infant in a five-gallon bucket of tar in a shed behind their home.

Following their arrest, Roland and Donna Grabowski faced multiple felonies, including “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse, abusing a corpse without legal authority, and abandoning or endangering a child,” according to WFAA.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said authorities first learned of the situation thanks to a “suspicious circumstances” call. However, when detectives arrived at the home in Princeton, the Grabowskis were not there.

“Cell phone records showed the couple had traveled to Dallas,” the outlet noted.

The report continued:

According to arrest warrants, the Grawbowski’s told “numerous lies” while detectives questioned them. The couple initially told investigators the child was being watched by a family friend, according to the warrant. …

According to the arrest warrant, the couple allegedly tried to get a friend to cover for them writing in a text “I need you to say your baby is ours. Quick in and out. They just need to see.”