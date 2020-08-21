A man in Chicago allegedly called a 14-year-old a “racist” as he stole his bike, according to CWB Chicago.

Isaac Lacy, 22, has been arrested after allegedly stealing a bike from a 14-year-old outside of a Logan Square cycle shop, Boulevard Bikes, on Tuesday. According to CWB Chicago, Lacy approached the 14-year-old and another minor and asked for a cigarette. He then allegedly stole the bike while daring the “‘racist’ juveniles to do anything about it, according to the story prosecutors presented during Lacy’s bond court appearance,” the outlet reported.

“You’re a racist and you ain’t gonna do shit,” Lacy allegedly said before riding the bike to another address in Avondale and asking a group of strangers for a cigarette before stealing a phone from one of the individuals in the group. He reportedly challenged them to a brawl and only returned the phone after seeing a cop car in the vicinity, according to prosecutors.

“Judge Mary Marubio ordered Lacy held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He will need to post a $10,000 deposit bond to get out of jail before trial,” CWB Chicago reported.

Chicago has experienced an uptick in violent crime in recent weeks. Over 20 people, including a nine-year-old boy, were reportedly shot in the city on Wednesday alone.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has done little to curb the violence, directing her frustrations to critics of the mass violence, rioting, and looting dominating several U.S. cities, including the Windy City.

On Thursday, Lightfoot defended her move to ban protesters from her block, telling reporters that she has a “right to make sure that my home is secure.”