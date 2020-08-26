DOJ: Illegal Alien ISIS-Supporter Ambushed NYPD Officers in Knife Attack

An illegal alien, who allegedly sympathizes with Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism, has been indicted for allegedly ambushing New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in a knife attack in Brooklyn, New York.

Dzenan Camovic, an illegal alien from Bosnia, was indicted on charges of Hobbs Act robbery, using and discharging a firearm, theft of a firearm that moved in interstate commerce, and unlawful possession of a firearm as an illegal alien after he allegedly attacked three NYPD officers and fired gunshots at others.

“He had no legal immigration status in the United States, and knew that he was an alien unlawfully in the United States,” the indictment details.

According to the unsealed Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, on June 3 at 11:30 p.m., Camovic walked past two NYPD officers and crouched down for a period of time while watching them. Then, Camovic turned the corner and approached the two NYPD officers before stabbing officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre in the neck, the indictment alleges.

Camovic then chased officer Randy Ramnarine in an attempt to stab him as well, according to the indictment, before running back to attack Jean Pierre and take his gun from him. Camovic, the indictment states, shot multiple times at Ramnarine, catching him in the hand, before other NYPD officers arrived to take the illegal alien into custody.

A number of NYPD officers were wounded in the attack. Camovic, the indictment states, repeatedly shouted the phrase “Allahu Akbar” while allegedly attacking the officers, a phrase commonly used by violent jihadists in the midst of carrying out terrorist attacks.

In addition, DOJ investigators said Camovic was in possession of radical jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS prior to the attack.

Attorney General William Barr said in a statement:

We know that he possessed a significant volume of materials that demonstrates his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism, including materials related to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham. But the defendant’s access to the dark web and his use of encrypted communication platforms have created evidentiary roadblocks to fully learning his plans and potential co-conspirators.

Camovic is in New York state custody and will be arraigned at a later date. It remains unclear how Camovic first arrived in the U.S. — whether illegally crossing borders or overstaying a visa.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.