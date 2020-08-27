Police are looking for a man who allegedly beat and tried to sexually assault a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk this week.

The incident happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. at the southwest corner of Division Avenue and Rodney Street in Williamsburg, according to ABC 7.

The report detailed the events:

The 46-year-old woman was walking to work when the man approached her from behind, picked her up, and slammed her onto the sidewalk. The attacker then repeatedly punched her in the face and body, and attempted to take her pants off as she was lying dazed on the sidewalk. He then ran off on Division Street towards Keap Street.

“The woman suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where she is in a medically induced coma,” the outlet stated.

Resident Jack Klein said after watching the surveillance footage the suspect did not look familiar to him, adding that that type of crime was happening far too often in the city.

“There has been times where it wasn’t safe, but I don’t think it has ever been that a person could violently attack someone and not be worried to be locked up … I worry about my own safety, but I don’t go out anymore at night,” he told CBS New York.

Detectives questioned neighbors about the incident on Wednesday, the outlet said.

“The attacker is described as a man with a light complexion and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and red sneakers,” according to ABC 7.

In addition to the alleged assault, six people were shot, two fatally, overnight Tuesday across New York City, Breitbart News reported:

The fatal and non-fatal shootings Tuesday-Wednesday follow a Monday on which seven shootings left 11 victims. And they follow a weekend which witnessed over 40 shot, five fatally, in de Blasio’s NYC. It is all part of a longer-term pattern of rising violence set against a backdrop of decreased police funding.

Following the female victim’s brutal beating, resident Evelyn Calise said she would not walk alone again in the neighborhood until the suspect was caught.

“I feel bad for her. Hopefully she pulls through with no serious injuries. This is tragic,” she told CBS New York.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).