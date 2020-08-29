Florida Highway Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out 907 Ecstasy Pills During Traffic Stop

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) K-9 located more than 900 MDMA ( Molly/Ecstasy) pills Friday during a traffic stop in Hernando County.

“An FHP trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-75 for following too closely and seat belt violations,” according to WFLA.

When the trooper approached the car, he noticed the occupants displaying “overtly nervous behaviors,” and deployed the K-9, Titan, to sniff for drugs.

Once he found them, Titan alerted the trooper to the 907 pills hidden inside the vehicle.

“Patrick Allen, 31, and Jelani Burwell, 38, were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Jail on various drug charges,” the report said.

In a tweet Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol Troop C shared photos of Titan and his find:

Brooksville: Following an I-75 traffic stop on Friday, K-9 Titan and FHP Troopers locate 907 MDMA pills resulting in multiple felony charges, including drug trafficking, and the arrest of two NC men. pic.twitter.com/ZVH4vgqLbn — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) August 29, 2020

In early May, Titan assisted troopers with another drug bust in Pasco County, according to WTSP.

“Troopers said K-9 Titan helped them arrest a 36-year-old Bradenton man who was moving quite a bit of marijuana along State Road 54 close to Trinity Boulevard — 65 pounds of marijuana to be exact,” the article said.

Troop C tweeted a photo of the K-9 sitting in front of the patrol vehicle:

FHP K-9 Titan strikes again as Troopers arrest a 36-year-old Bradenton man transporting 65 pounds of marijuana on Monday along SR-54 near Trinity Blvd. pic.twitter.com/l7bXl9VGwi — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) May 5, 2020

Later in May, Titan sniffed out illegal drugs hidden inside a taco dinner kit, according to Fox 13.

The morning of May 13, troopers pulled over a Nissan sedan on Interstate 75 in Bushnell. The driver appeared to be nervous, so they deployed the K-9, who alerted them to an Old El Paso taco kit box.

“But instead of ‘bold’ nacho cheese shells and taco sauce inside, troopers say there was a half-pound of cocaine. They also found $20,000 in cash,” the report said.

The officers arrested the 41-year-old driver, Leon Robert King of Brooksville, on charges that included drug possession and trafficking.

“Dogs have 225 million scent receptors in their noses (compared to a human’s five million), and we use this ability of theirs to our advantage when fighting crime,” the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website stated.