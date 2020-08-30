A suspect knocked a woman to the ground on a New York City subway platform in an alleged rape attempt in broad daylight on Saturday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous! https://t.co/Ix8s3lptqS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 30, 2020

The woman was waiting for the Q train on the platform on Saturday around 11 a.m. inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street station when the suspect approached her, the New York Post reported.

A video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) showed that the man then knocked the woman to the ground, climbed on top of her, and allegedly tried to rape her.

Other passengers in the area began forming a crowd and eventually intervened in the scuffle.

“Get off her,” members the group yelled at the attacker, according to police.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The incident was reported to the 19th Precinct of the NYPD and the NYPD Transit Bureau, amNY reported.

The NYPD released the video footage of the suspect Sunday. The suspect is described as a man with a black afro and facial hair with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, brown shoes, dark cargo pants, and a black long-sleeved shirt.

The suspect remains at large.