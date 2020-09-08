U.S. Forest Service K-9 Survives Second Stabbing

A U.S. Forest Service police dog is recovering after being stabbed nine times during a recent marijuana raid in Northern California.

The 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ice was airlifted to a veterinary clinic for treatment following the altercation, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The report continued:

Ice was wounded Aug. 27 in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border when he was released to catch a suspect who had fled down a steep hill to escape the raid that unearthed more than 5,500 marijuana plants. He kept hold of the suspect even after he was stabbed, while his handler, Patrol Capt. Christopher Magallon, made the arrest. Magallon then gave his dog first aid while calling in a helicopter, which flew Ice more than 70 miles to the Veterinary Specialty Center in Medford, Oregon. The dog, which had been wearing a protective vest, was released later that afternoon, and federal prosecutors are still considering charges.

“Thankfully, despite the attack, no major areas were struck, and Ice will quickly recover and return to service until his expected retirement at the end of this month,” said the Forest Services’ North Zone Patrol Commander Cody Wheeler.

However, it was the second time Ice recovered from being seriously injured in the line of duty, according to the AP.

In July of 2016, the K-9 was stabbed while apprehending a suspect during a marijuana eradication operation in Trinity County, California, the U.S. Forest Service said in a press release.

“Despite being injured, Ice wasn’t deterred from his duty until officers took the suspect into custody. Ice was airlifted by California Highway Patrol helicopter to a veterinary hospital in Redding, California, where he was immediately operated upon,” the release said.

To recognize his actions, Ice was voted top dog in the Law Enforcement/Arson Dogs category during the 2017 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, the agency said.

The American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website categorized the Belgian Malinois breed as proud and alert herders.

“The smart, confident, and versatile Belgian Malinois is a world-class worker who forges an unbreakable bond with his human partner. To deny a Mal activity and the pleasure of your company is to deprive him of his very reasons for being,” the site read.