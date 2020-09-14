A boy recognized for his eagerness to work was fatally shot overnight during a drive-by shooting in Troy, New York.

“Police say officers responded to the area of Old 6th Avenue just before midnight on Sunday. There, according to police, an 11 year old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head,” WRGB reported.

The child, whom police identified as Ayshawn Davis, was taken to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

“The victim was standing in the area of the shooting with a group. A car sped by and its occupants fired a weapon from the vehicle. The vehicle continued north on Old 6th Avenue and fled the area,” the Troy Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Chief of Police Daniel DeWolf said the community was heartbroken over the news.

“To say that this death is tragic is an understatement,” he commented. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends.”

In September 2019, Davis was featured in a Spectrum News story after he walked into Jimmy’s Pizzeria and Restaurant looking for work.

“As a 10-year-old, he’s got that motivation. You don’t want him to lose it,” said owner Tony Buchanan, who allowed the young man to earn some money by helping out around the restaurant.

“You can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it,” Davis said at the time.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the restaurant owner shared a photo of Davis smiling while cleaning a window last year and expressed his deep sadness about the tragic loss.

“This one touches home and it hurts because I personally met this young man, and know from talking to him he was going to do great things in life!!!” the owner wrote.

He continued:

My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Please have the family reach out to me and I will do everything I can to help! To the COWARDS out there shooting up the street, look at this young mans picture. An innocent KID with an entire life ahead of him. Public, if you know something please say something. Too many young children are having their lives cut way too short. Give our kids a chance!! RIP little man!!!

The department said it was working with federal, state, and local agencies on the investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding the crime was asked to call the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4427.