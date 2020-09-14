Ohio Man Charged with Rape of 12-Year-Old Who Became Pregnant

Tevin Henderson has been indicted on five counts of rape and will face up to 55 years in prison, according to a statement released Monday.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters detailed charges against 22-year-old Tevin Henderson, who faces decades in prison and a permanent spot on the sex offender registry for the repeated rape of a 12-year-old “family acquaintance” at a residence in Winton Terrace.

“There are no words to describe this kind of horrible crime against a child. We have yet to coin a word in the English language adequate to describe someone who sexually abuses a child and causes a 12-year-old to give birth,” Deters said, before allowing himself a moment of candor:

On a personal note, I’d like to say the following. These types of cases are much too prevalent in our area and nationwide. It makes me sick to my stomach. To prey upon a young girl sexually, impregnate her, and think nothing of it is disgusting and should be totally unacceptable to everyone who hears of these acts. We will work diligently to remove him from the streets of Hamilton County for as long as possible.

Henderson is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, with bail set at $250,000. His hearing is scheduled for September 25. Henderson’s lawyer, James Costin, declined to comment on the indictment.