Alleged Lancaster Rioter Held on $1 Million Bail Is a Sorority Girl

One of the accused rioters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who is being held on $1 million bond, is a Kappa Delta sorority sister and an “ally” of a black rights group at the college she attends.

Kathryn Patterson was one of 13 people arrested early Monday for multiple charges, including felony and misdemeanor arson, riot, criminal conspiracy, and vandalism.

“My left fist, to symbolize black power,” the young activist commented on a photo she posted to Facebook on August 1, showing her marching in all black with the caption, “BLM, all day everyday.”



Nine of them, including Patterson, 20, are still being held on $1 million bail.