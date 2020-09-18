Illegal Alien Charged with Bludgeoning 81-Year-Old Woman to Death

An illegal alien stands accused of bludgeoning an 81-year-old woman to death in Frederick County, Maryland.

Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Peru, was charged with first and second-degree murder after allegedly beating the victim to death with a rolling pin.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Vazquez-Mebo has had an ICE detainer placed on her, ensuring she enters their custody if released from prison at any time.

According to police, Vazquez-Mebo was the in-home caretaker for the victim’s wheelchair-bound husband. The victim, police said, often visited the home where her husband stays with Vazquez-Mebo.

One evening, police said Vazquez-Mebo called the victim’s daughter and 911, claiming the woman had fallen down the stairs in the home. When police arrived at the home, the victim was already dead and had sustained multiple head injuries.

The following day, during questioning by police, Vazquez-Mebo allegedly admitted to bludgeoning the victim with a rolling pin.

Vazquez-Mebo is currently in local custody and held without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.