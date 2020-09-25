Watch: Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Teenage Boy

A former California sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

“Shauna Bishop, former Sacramento County deputy, was sentenced to six months in custody and five years formal probation,” according to KCRA.

Bishop, a five-year veteran of the department, was also required to register as a sex offender, the report said.

“The victim is the son of 45-year-old deputy Shauna Bishop’s former boyfriend, who also works for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department,” CBS Sacramento reported in June of 2019.

The article continued:

The court documents reveal that the victim’s father expressed concern to his ex-wife last summer about Bishop’s relationship with their teenage son, “stating that he felt it was inappropriate and that Shauna was ‘grooming’ our son.” The victim’s mother said she did not feel the same way about Bishop and maintained a close relationship with the deputy. After the alleged incident and subsequent investigation, it was revealed to investigators the boy’s father ended his relationship with Bishop was because he caught Bishop naked around his son.

The incident occurred on April 28, 2019, when Bishop spent the night at the teenager’s mother’s house after she and the mother confronted him about drinking and smoking marijuana.

The teen’s mother later reported the incident to Folsom police once she learned her son told his 19-year-old sister that Bishop had sex with him.

“We knew that these were serious allegations,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding said in June 2019. “Two very distinct investigations. Folsom being entirely responsible for the criminal aspect, and then the sheriff’s office in terms of her being an employee.”

However, police said the crime did not occur while Bishop was on duty, nor was it involved with her law enforcement position, according to KCRA.

At her sentencing on Wednesday, Bishop was also ordered to serve 180 days on work projects once she is released, CBS Sacramento reported.