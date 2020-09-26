LAPD Officer Attacked in Gunfire While Heading Home from West Valley Station

In another attack on Los Angeles law enforcement, an L.A. Police Department (LAPD) officer came under gunfire in the west San Fernando Valley early Saturday morning just as he was coming off duty, according to a preliminary incident report obtained by Breitbart News.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was heading home from the West Valley Community Police Station in Reseda when a black SUV opened fire on him near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue, the police report said. The incident occurred around 5:42 a.m.

It remains unclear if the officer, who survived the shooting, was followed and if the suspect knew he was an officer. The officer called the station and put out a help call while being shot at, according to one source with knowledge of the incident. The shooter hit the officer’s car twice but missed the officer.

No suspects have been announced and the officer did not get the SUV’s license plate, according to the police report.

A spokesman for the LAPD confirmed the incident to Breitbart News but said it is still early in the investigation. The West Valley Community Police Station did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

The shooting represents the latest attack on L.A. law enforcement as the city contends with anti-police violence in the wake of Black Lives Matter riots. Earlier this month, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies in Compton were attacked in an ambush shooting while sitting in their police cruiser.

The deputies sustained multiple injuries, including shots to the head, but survived the horrific attack. The suspect remains at large.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) has bowed to pressure from Black Lives Matter activists who are calling for defunding police departments around the country. In July, the city council voted in favor of a plan to slash $150 million from the LAPD’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Garcetti took an antagonistic stance toward law enforcement during the Black Lives Matter riots this summer by calling cops “killers” during a meeting with local black leaders. His remarks prompted condemnation from the union that represents LAPD cops.

