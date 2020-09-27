WATCH: Car Doing Doughnut Hits Spectators While Seattle Police Suppress Riot Elsewhere

A driver doing doughnuts near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, struck spectators repeatedly on Saturday night as police were focused on suppressing riots elsewhere in the city.

Fox News reported:

A Seattle driver illegally doing “doughnut” spins on a street near the Space Needle on Saturday evening slammed into several people in a crowd that had gathered to watch the spectacle, according to a local reporter. The driver appeared to be hanging out the window while attempting the dangerous stunt. Around 150 people were watching the exhibition that went for well over an hour with no police in sight, Cole Miller of KOMO-TV in Seattle reported. The activity happened to occur within view of KOMO’s newsroom.

Clips of the antics — and collisions — circulated online:

Seattle: Drivers doing doughnuts outside the Space Needle hit people. Police have not responded to the lawlessness. They are occupied with antifa rioters in Capitol Hill. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/o1oBwEiAjM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2020

Another one of the spectators got nailed by the drifter in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/0IrjiPOfAx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2020

Miller noted that police were “tied up with protesters” elsewhere.

A few near-misses between this Mustang and Chevy truck just now. Given that police are tied up with protesters, I’m guessing this is a low priority. No sign of cops over the course of the last half hour pic.twitter.com/TPuXX4UrOY — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) September 27, 2020

Later, Miller noted, police had trouble reaching the area.

“Pit crew” working to change out that tire. Tandem donuts continue. Police blaring sirens. They’re not able to get anywhere remotely close to the action because there are cars literally parked down Broad all the way to Denny pic.twitter.com/gt0vwHPSiW — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) September 27, 2020

There appeared to be no connection between the car stunts and the riots, other than the diversion of police.

Protestors have wound their way through the city causing damage along the way. Group is now at Broadway and Pine St. avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/FLlGNsxEJD — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 27, 2020

The Seattle Police Department reported:

Police arrested 10 people during protests in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday evening. A group of protestors left Cal Anderson Park just before 5 pm and began marching in the streets. They wound their way through the city while members of the group damaged property, including spray painting buildings and smashing windows. The group returned to Capitol Hill and began lighting fires in dumpsters. Police issued a dispersal order to the crowd. The group refused to follow the order. As officers moved forward individuals in the crowd began throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers. Police then used blast balls to move the crowd to a safe distance. The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The area was the site of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) last summer.

