Two suspects were accused Wednesday of performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery on a victim at their cabin in the Oklahoma woods.

Fifty-three-year-old Bob Lee Allen and 42-year-old Thomas Evans Gates were arrested on October 15 after trying to visit the victim at the hospital in McAlester, according to the Oklahoman.

The 28-year-old man reportedly contacted Allen through a website while searching about castrations and other related terms, the report said:

The victim told investigators that Allen performed the removal Oct. 12 on a covered makeshift table at the residence and that Gates helped by handing over the surgical equipment, according to the affidavit. The victim said he was awake for the two-hour surgery after being injected “in the needed areas.”

The victim claimed that once the surgery was done, Allen told him he was going to “consume the parts and laughed and said that he was a cannibal.”

However, Allen reportedly took the man to the hospital the following day because he experienced so much bleeding after initially telling him, “No morgue. No ER.”

“He said Allen told him that if he passed out or died that he would dump him in the woods, according to the affidavit. He said Allen instructed him to say ‘he done it to himself’ once they arrived at the hospital,” the Oklahoman article read.

The victim also reportedly told medical staff that the two suspects “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.”

Officers obtained and served a search warrant for the Wister residence on the day of the suspects’ arrest, according to the McAlester News-Capital.

Investigators found a freezer containing “a plastic ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles,” the report said.

“I can’t say it’s cult activity,” Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told reporters on Tuesday:

“It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country. It is borderline some type of activity. … We know there’s a lot of rumors out there but at this time there’s no danger to the public,” the sheriff noted.

The suspects were charged in Le Flore County District Court and face felony counts of conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, performing unlicensed surgery, maiming, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Oklahoman.

“They also face a misdemeanor count of failure to bury the removed parts. They also face one felony and two misdemeanor drug-related counts based on the search of their residence. Bail for each is set at $295,000,” the article concluded.