Woman Spends One Week in Jail for Sex with 15-Year-Old Student

A woman reportedly spent one week behind bars recently after having sex with a teenage boy at the Australian school where she used to work.

“Melissa Nosti, 33, who lives in a suburb of Sydney, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in the slammer for having sex with the student at the school where she worked in 2010,” the New York Post reported Friday.

However, when the ex-flight attendant appeared in court via video from the Silverwater jail, her lawyer made a bail appeal, saying Nosti was at “low risk” for exhibiting similar behavior a second time based on a doctor’s assessment.

“She has had an employment history after this. She was in the airline industry,” her lawyer stated.

Following the appeal, Nosti was released on bail, according to the Daily Star.

“Her bail was granted on the conditions that she owned one mobile phone and gave the police the password when asked,” the report said.

She is also not allowed to contact the victim or be in the company of persons under the age of sixteen.

“Nosti will appear at an appeal hearing later this year,” the Star article continued.

In September, a former teacher’s assistant pleaded guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old student in Urbana, Illinois.

“Allyssa Gustafson, 24, will be sentenced Oct. 30 by Judge Roger Webber, who on Monday accepted her guilty plea to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse,” according to the News-Gazette.

She had worked at the school between March 4 and September 4, 2019, Circle Academy Director Ginger Mills told reporters.

“Gustafson was charged in November 2019 with engaging in multiple sex acts with the 14-year-old between March 1 and Aug. 30,” the Gazette report said.

The teen’s mother filed a civil suit against the academy in February, seeking $5 million in damages and claiming “willful negligence and disregard for her son’s welfare.”