Man on Sex Offender Registry Accused of Raping 7-Year-Old at Home

A man on Tennessee’s state sex offender registry was arrested over the weekend after being accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at home.

The incident took place in August 2020, when the seven-year-old was visiting the man in South Memphis, WHBQ reported.

The victim told the police that one morning, Marquez Chambers, 33, woke her up and told her to pull her pants down.

While raping her, Chambers allegedly asked her if it hurt. When she said yes, he did not stop, according to the girl’s account of the incident.

State records show that in 2016, Chambers was added to the Tennessee sex offender registry when he was convicted of soliciting a minor, WREG reported.

Memphis police also noted in their arrest report at the time of the allegations that Chambers was out on bail for another sexual assault charge.

Chambers was arrested this weekend and charged with aggravated rape of a child.