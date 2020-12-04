Kyle Rittenhouse to Stand Trial on 6 Counts Tied to Kenosha

A judge ruled Thursday that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on six counts tied to events that occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the August 25th deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during riots sparked by the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people, two of whom succumbed to their wounds.

Fox News reports that Rittenhouse took part in a Kenosha County preliminary court hearing Thursday, which was conducted via Zoom.

Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, Mark Richards, asked that two of the counts against his client be dropped, but the judge ruled that the 17-year-old “will stand trial on all six counts related to the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of a third.”

BREAKING: Judge has ordered Kyle #Rittenhouse to stand trial on all six counts—including charges related to the deaths of two men and the shooting of a third during a #Kenosha protest in August. Rittenhouse remains free on $2M bail. — Pilar Melendez (@pbmelendez) December 3, 2020

On November 20, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Rittenhouse was released from police custody after posting a $2 million bond.

Two days later, the left went apoplectic over reports that My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and actor Rick Schroder allegedly made donations to help Rittenhouse meet bail, Breitbart noted.

Rittenhouse allegedly carried an AR-15 into riotous Kenosha setting August 25 for the purposes of keeping himself safe.

On August 30, 2020, Rittenhouse attorney John Pierce, told Breitbart News Sunday:

The rioters got enraged by that. Kyle actually attempted to retreat. He was chased down by attackers that were repeatedly stating that he should be killed. They came at him lightning-fast and attempted to begin striking him and wrestling with this rifle with an intent to kill. He had no choice but to fire his weapon and protect himself.

The Daily Mail reports that Rittenhouse allegedly used a coronavirus stimulus check to get the money used to buy the AR-15.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.