Vandal Allegedly Strikes 89-Year-Old Minnesota Woman’s House for 9th Time

Police are investigating after a vandal allegedly struck an 89-year-old Minnesota woman’s house for the ninth time Sunday night.

The vandal is accused of breaking the windows to the home in what the police say is the ninth act of vandalism on the home since late March, KMSP reported.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder says 89-year-old Frances Mosley’s home was targeted around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect wore gloves, a mask, and had tape over his license plate.

KMSP first picked up this story after Mosley’s home had been vandalized for the sixth time. Since then, her house has been targeted three more times — shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving morning, last Monday, and on Sunday.

Each time the vandal allegedly targeted the house, he wore a mask and nondescript clothing, crept in from the back of the house, broke windows, and fled the scene.

Mosley’s grandson had installed a security camera, lights, and an alarm in efforts to deter the mysterious vandal, but the targeted hits have continued.

Elder says officers were talking to witnesses Sunday night and investigating the scene of the crime.

Police are urging neighbors to keep an eye out and report any information about any vandalism to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.