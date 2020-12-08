Police: Utah Man Arrested After Refusing to Wear Mask, Leave Store

A man was arrested Monday in Utah after he allegedly refused to wear a mask inside a store and then would not leave the establishment.

“The man was at the bank counter inside a Smith’s store in Provo when the bank manager asked him to wear a mask,” Deseret News reported.

However, 37-year-old Elijah Brandt Webb reportedly refused and began arguing with the manager. He then “started talking to customers, questioning them as to why they were wearing masks,” a police affidavit said.

The manager said Webb was “causing a scene,” adding that he was asked five times to leave but continued arguing with other customers. Police officers were eventually called to remove him from the store.

He was later booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of commercial obstruction and trespassing.

“Webb also made headlines two years ago when Unified police found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his basement apartment,” the News article concluded.

During an appearance on Newsmax in November, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “The incidence of COVID-positive individuals has gone through the roof. … The masks aren’t working; social distancing’s not working”:

What is my proof? The numbers. The numbers are going through the roof. So all these mask mandates have had no effect on it. The incidence of the virus has gotten worse since we’ve done lockdowns. We should not comfort ourselves with masks. We should push hard to get the vaccine released. I think it’s ready to go for those who are willing to sign an informed consent and voluntarily take it. And I think millions of people would sign up, and we would very quickly get to a large enough number that people would be more satisfied with the safety.

President Trump is willing to take the coronavirus vaccine but will likely wait to do so, according to an administration official.

“I think there is something that’s up for discussion as to whether someone who’s recovered from COVID and has antibodies would necessarily be a high priority for receiving the vaccine and for the purposes of vaccine confidence,” the official told Breitbart News on Monday.