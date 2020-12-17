Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing two horses Tuesday morning in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Police say an unknown man wearing a striped shirt with a distinctive tattoo on his right arm entered a cluster of stables in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue and committed unnatural sex acts with two horses,” WDSU reported.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) shared a photo of the suspect wearing what appeared to be a mask under his chin:

#NOPD seeking pictured subject, who allegedly sexually abused two horses at a stable in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue on Dec. 15. Call 504-658-6030 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 with any info on this incident or suspect. https://t.co/OkGB6iwhKN pic.twitter.com/4WzC5EuDhV — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 17, 2020

Officers did not provide specifics about the alleged abuse but the NOPD’s Mounted Division keeps its horses in City Park on Harrison Avenue, according to nola.com.

However, an official confirmed to the outlet Thursday that one of the horses involved in the incident is owned by Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman’s office:

The suspect was wanted on a charge of sexual abuse of an animal. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison upon a conviction. A second offense raises the maximum to 10 years. The law was created in 2018 as a standalone bestiality statute to replace Louisiana’s anti-sodomy law, which was deemed unconstitutional in 2003 along with similar laws in 13 other states that still had them.

Those convicted of the crime must register as sex offenders and are prohibited from working or living with animals, nola.com reported in May 2018.

“Act 485 defines sexual abuse of an animal in specific language, including the trafficking of animals for sex purposes and the filming, distributing or possessing of pornography involving an animal,” the article read.

Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding Tuesday’s incident to contact the NOPD’s Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.