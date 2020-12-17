Texas Man Accused of Killing Wife, Two Children, Dog

A Texas man is accused of killing his wife, his two children, and the family dog after he was found in bed with the bodies of his wife and children.

Police charged Bryan Richardson, 27, with three counts of murder in connection with the incident, according to a statement from the Copperas Cove Police Department.

A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX stated that the police received a request for a welfare check on the family after the murdered woman’s brother could not reach her.

Police responded to the scene at the Copperas Cove home Saturday and discovered “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors.”

The complaint alleged that there was a small dog lying dead in the pool of blood in the kitchen.

Officers then allegedly found Richardson covered in blood lying in bed, next to him, the body of his wife and the bodies of his two young children elsewhere in the room.

An officer asked Richardson what happened, to which he responded that he did not know.

Authorities say Richardson had three self-inflicted wounds to his left arm. When authorities searched the home, they found a six-pack of beer and an empty bottle of Trazodone — an anti-depressant only obtainable legally by prescription.

While Richardson was being booked, officers asked him if he was worried about “losing a job, his spouse, or custody of his children,” the complaint alleged.

“I already lost all of those,” Richardson allegedly responded.

Richardson is in custody being held on $2.25 million bail.