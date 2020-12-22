The family of an American college student jailed for reportedly violating coronavirus restrictions in the Cayman Islands is asking the Trump administration for help.

“Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old pre-med student at Mercer University in Georgia, was sentenced to four months in prison after breaking her mandatory quarantine,” CBS News reported Monday.

The young woman flew to Grand Cayman on November 27 and was ordered to quarantine for 14 days. She was also given a smart wristband and a cell phone to track her movements, her attorney, Jonathon Hughes, explained.

Mack reportedly signed a document and agreed not to leave isolation without permission and not to take off her wristband, the CBS article continued:

Two days later, she was seen at a jet skiing competition with her boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, a Cayman Islands resident. Mack wasn’t seen wearing her wristband, and they were both reported to local police and transported to a mandatory quarantine facility. On December 4, Mack was charged with leaving her home during the mandatory quarantine period and Ramgeet was charged with aiding and abetting her, said Hughes. Later that day, they were both given 40 hours of community service and fined $2,600 each.

However, a prosecutor argued that the punishment was “too lenient,” Today reported.

“She cries, she wants to come home,” said Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack. “She knows she made a mistake. She owns up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.”

According to Fox News, the Office of Presidential Correspondence thanked Mack’s grandmother in a recent email for “taking the time to write and share your story with President Donald J. Trump.”

“White House staff reviewed your correspondence and forwarded it to the appropriate Federal agency for further action,” the note continued.

On Friday, Mack said her granddaughter was the first person to be jailed for such an offense and insisted Skylar practiced social distancing at the tournament by telling others to keep their distance.

“They needed to make a statement,” her grandmother commented.

“Their government is accusing her of causing major anxiety of everybody that was on the island but it’s because they’re not telling them that she was negative – she does not have the virus, she never has had the virus,” she concluded.