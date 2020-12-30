WATCH: NYC Bicyclists Attack BMW in Plain Sight

A group of young bicyclists attacked a BMW SUV in plain sight in New York City, terrorizing a couple inside the vehicle, according to a video.

The New York Post reported that several of the bikers surrounded the vehicle at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with some pummeling the vehicle with their fists and feet while another smashed their bike on top of the vehicle.

According to the video, one of the bikers got a running start by vaulting up onto the BMW’s hood before jumping on the SUV’s windshield, causing it to cave in.

“This was an animalistic attack in broad daylight,“ one Manhattan police officer told the Post. “It shows how far the city has deteriorated, and the politicians better get their heads out of the sand and start to deal with these problems before there is nothing left.”

The police source added that the same group attacked a taxi cab later in a similar way.

Both incidents are under investigation.

It is unclear what sparked the wild incident or if any arrests had been made.