Police: Jail Chef Offered Inmate Snickers Bar in Exchange for Sex Act

A former jail chef in Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested recently after allegedly giving an inmate a candy bar in exchange for a sexual act.

“Leon Spencer, 48, was arrested on a warrant Dec. 21 on charges of voluntary sex conduct with a prisoner, open and gross lewdness, and soliciting or engaging in prostitution, according to court records,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The former chef was working as a non-inmate employee inside the Las Vegas City Jail when police officers said he asked an inmate who worked for him to perform a sex act in exchange for a Snickers bar on November 7, 2019.

The inmate reportedly told officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) about the incident because he did not want to see Spencer at work again the following day.

“The victim was in the jail on charges of drug possession after he was arrested in February 2019,” the Review-Journal article read.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video that reportedly showed the two entering a bathroom and leaving consecutively at the times the inmate described to police.

“Spencer was released from jail on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court again in April,” the report said.

According to the LVMPD’s website, sex crimes include, but are not limited to “Sexual Assault, Lewdness with a Minor, Open and Gross Lewdness, Luring a Minor, Statutory Sexual Seduction, Sexual Conduct between Teacher/Student and Pornography involving minors.”

In early December, police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested 11 men, including an assistant principal, following an online sex predator sting in Las Vegas, according to Fox 5: