Police: Suspect Posing as Delivery Man Rapes Woman in Her NY Apartment

Police are searching for a man who allegedly pushed his way into a woman’s Manhattan home then raped and robbed her Thursday morning.

“The NYPD said the unidentified man knocked on the door of the Kips Bay residence, near the intersection of East 30th Street and Third Avenue, around 11:45 a.m.,” PIX 11 reported.

The suspect said he was there to deliver a package, but when the 27-year-old victim opened her door, police said he shoved his way inside:

He immediately choked the woman until she was unconscious, authorities said. Once the victim regained consciousness, the unknown man raped her, according to police. After the sexual assault, the man forced the woman to give him her credit cards, debit card and pin number before fleeing the location, officials said.

The woman dialed 911 and was transported to a nearby hospital where she received treatment and was later released.

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers released photos Friday morning of the suspect wearing a white hood and yellow coat:

🚨WANTED for RAPE: On 12/31 at 11:45 AM near E30 St and 3 Av in #Manhattan, the perp, posing as a delivery man, entered a female victim’s apartment and forcibly raped her. He then stole her credit/debit cards and fled. Recognize him? Call us at 800-577-TIPS. It’s ANONYMOUS. pic.twitter.com/rwCwkQGF3M — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 1, 2021

“Police described him as approximately 18 to 28 years old, standing about six feet tall and last seen wearing a yellow and blue reversible bubble jacket, light-colored pants with a vertical stripe down the side, and light-colored sneakers,” the PIX 11 article read.

Crime Stoppers also shared surveillance footage of the suspect walking down a street:

Additional images of the perpetrator. pic.twitter.com/fmR6omU9iG — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 1, 2021

NYPD officers are also searching for a man who allegedly held a teenage girl at knifepoint this week in Brooklyn and raped her, CBS New York reported:

Police say shortly after midnight Monday he grabbed the teenager from behind at the corner of East New York and Ralph avenues, held a kitchen knife to her throat and threatened to kill her if she resisted. Police said the suspect then led the teenager into the apartment building, called the Ralph Avenue Houses. Neighbors said like Tuesday, the door was broken and unlocked. Police said the suspect took advantage of the victim and then ran away.

Crime Stoppers shared video footage Tuesday of the suspect wearing a beige coat with a red hood:

WANTED for RAPE: On 12/28/20 @ 12:15AM, vicinity of East New York Ave & Ralph Ave @NYPD73Pct. The subject approached the victim from behind, held a knife to her throat, led her to a location & raped her. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $2500. pic.twitter.com/nn4PuMFECC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 29, 2020

The teenage girl was treated at the hospital and released, the CBS article concluded.