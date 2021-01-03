Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky Home Vandalized

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) home was vandalized Saturday morning in Louisville, Kentucky.

“His home, located in the Highlands, was tagged with spray paint messages like, ‘Where’s my money?’ and ‘Mitch kills the poor,'” WHAS reported.

Police officers said the incident happened around five a.m. and there was minor damage of graffiti on a window and front door of the house. It is unclear whether McConnell was home at the time.

A statement from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says in part: “My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.” @WHAS11 ⬇️https://t.co/aIhXH4Mnt0 — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) January 2, 2021

The incident comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) house in San Francisco, California, was reportedly vandalized Friday with a pig’s head, fake blood, and graffiti, according to Breitbart News.

“Pelosi’s home had the words ‘CANCEL RENT!’ and ‘WE WANT EVERYTHING!’ reportedly written on the garage door after Congress failed to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans amid the Chinese coronavirus crisis,” the article read.

McConnell released a statement following the incident on Saturday:

I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the occurrence.

Several small groups of demonstrators gathered outside McConnell’s home on Saturday afternoon for different reasons, according to WHAS.

“I’m very disappointed in Senator McConnell for turning against the President and the Constitution,” said Frank Simon, who stood near the group D.C. Under Siege.

A small crowd is gathering in front of Mitch McConnell’s house to protest… his home was vandalized earlier this morning. The group says they are not connected to that @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/cKQjRrBtX6 — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) January 2, 2021