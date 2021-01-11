A man who allegedly fired five shots into a Portland, Oregon, federal courthouse was arrested two days earlier at a Salem, Oregon, “Stop the Steal” rally, court documents filed Sunday stated.

Cody Levi Melby, 39, allegedly climbed over the temporary security fence put into place this summer to keep rioters outside the federal courthouse before opening fire on the building on Friday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

KPTV reported that several bullets were fired into the building’s exterior.

No injuries were reported during the attack.

Then, two courthouse security officers spotted him on a closed-circuit security camera and then approached him. The U.S. attorney’s office said Melby told the officers he was armed and was taken into custody without further incident.

Melby is facing charges of trespassing, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, and possession of a loaded firearm, according to records from the Multnomah County Jail.

Records show that Melby was also arrested on Wednesday at the Salem “Stop the Steal” rally by Oregon State Police outside the Oregon State House.

State troopers arrested Melby for trespassing while in possession of a firearm before he was later released from the Marion County Jail.