NYC Woman Accused of Stealing Mail Truck, Crashing into More than Ten Cars

A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a mail truck in New York City and slammed it into at least ten cars Friday night.

The New York Post reported that the 21-year-old suspect allegedly got behind the wheel of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service truck and took it on a reckless joyride for seven blocks shortly after 6 p.m. in Brooklyn.

NBC New York reported that the U.S. Postal Service employee was away from the vehicle delivering mail when the incident occurred.

The driver repeatedly bumped into the vehicles around her, including a police cruiser, while screaming New York Police Department (NYPD) officers surrounded her, the Post reported.

Once the mail truck petered out, the suspect attempted to flee by foot before NYPD officers took her into custody.

A witness to the mayhem was shocked at what he saw.

“Officers had their guns out, and then they came, when it stopped, they came around, and they looked on the … They came around to the side where the driver was, that’s on the sidewalk, they told her to open the door, they told her to put her hands up in the air,” witness Newton Pottinger told CBS New York.

There were no reported injuries in the alleged joyride, but more than ten parked cars suffered damage.

The woman’s identity has not been released, and charges are pending against her.