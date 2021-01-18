Alleged Car Thief Returns Oregon Woman’s Car, Scolds Her for Leaving Child Inside

An Oregon mother has her child back after a suspected thief drove away with her car while her four-year-old son was inside.

Police responded to a business around 9:00 a.m. Saturday in Beaverton, Oregon, KPTV reported.

The mother said she went into Basics Meat Market to grab a few items as quickly as she could and left the car running while her four-year-old was inside.

She was buying a gallon of milk and some meat and had left the car door unlocked, the Oregonian reported.

While inside the store, a man allegedly hopped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove off with her child inside.

The mother then said the man returned with the vehicle only to scold her and threaten to call the authorities on her for leaving her four-year-old unattended, WSVN reported.

“As moms, we get really busy, and we think we’re just running in for a second, and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down, and how terribly it could have ended, so I’m just thankful that he’s OK,” the woman told KPTV on Saturday.

“And it was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that could just change everything,” she added.

The boy was unharmed in the incident.

Police are currently looking for the vehicle and the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a man with dark brown braided hair who is in his 20s or 30s. The vehicle is a 2013 silver Honda Pilot with a license plate 357GLV registered in Oregon.

Authorities say anyone with information should call the Beaverton police.