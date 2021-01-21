Three teenagers allegedly struck a woman with a glass bottle and stole her iPhone in New York City’s Greenwich Village this week.

The 40-year-old victim was in Lower Manhattan around West 10th Street near Fifth Avenue at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday when the three young women ambushed her and allegedly hit her with the bottle, causing her to fall into a flower box, police told the New York Post Thursday.

The suspects took an iPhone 11 Pro from the victim’s hands before fleeing on West 10th Street, police said.

The victim suffered a minor head injury, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say all the suspects are in their teens. The first suspect weighs around 150 pounds, has a heavy build, is about 5’5″ tall, and was last seen wearing black boots, a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants, according to police.

The second suspect is described as weighing 140 pounds, has an athletic build, and is about 5’8″ tall, police said. She was last seen wearing black boots, a black hooded sweatshirt with green lettering on the front, and black sweatpants, according to police.

The third suspect has a medium build and was last seen wearing brown boots, a blue hooded jacket, and blue jeans, police said.

Crime has been on the rise in New York City over the past few weeks.

Last month, a throng of bicyclists attacked a BMW in the middle of the road in New York City, according to video footage of the incident.

And last week, a group of muggers in New York City pummeled a man so hard that they fractured his jaw. The attack took place in broad daylight.