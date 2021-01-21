Police in Democrat-controlled Chicago released video Thursday showing individuals allegedly involved in several carjackings and armed robberies.

Police told ABC 7 more than 120 carjackings have occurred since the beginning of the year.

“The newly released video shows the victim sitting in a parked car as another car pulls up just ahead and stops. The vehicle can then be seen backing up and a man hops out of the passenger’s side with a gun and carjacks the victim,” the outlet said.

The two vehicles then drive away, leaving the man holding his hands up in the air. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive.

“Chicago Police said these suspects are linked to other crimes over the past week in the city and suburbs and believe they are using the stolen cars to then rob businesses,” the ABC article said.

Additional video shows two individuals jumping through a fast food restaurant’s drive-thru window, and officers said they believe the persons are connected to armed robberies in Summit, Maywood, Matteson, Palos Heights, Oak Forest, and Oak Park.

Police also noted that the suspects are wanted in other shootings and are considered armed and dangerous, according to WGN 9.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the department announced it had located, arrested, and charged three individuals “for vehicular hijacking this weekend who range in age from 15-17 years old”:

Chicago Police worked tirelessly to locate, arrest and charge three offenders for vehicular hijacking this weekend who range in age from 15-17 years old.

Wednesday afternoon, the department said it had arrested and charged four juveniles “with vehicular hijacking and illegal weapon related charges”:

In the early morning hours today, the quick actions of responding Chicago Police officers led to the arrest and later charging of four juveniles with vehicular hijacking and illegal weapon related charges.

Meanwhile, at least 23 people were shot, six of them fatally, over the weekend in the Democrat-controlled city, Breitbart News reported, adding that more than 4,100 were shot during 2020.

Democrat-controlled Chicago has just concluded one of the most violent years in its history, with a massive increase in shootings and homicides.

“Carjackings in Chicago have risen dramatically in the last year. In 2020, carjackings more than doubled over the previous year as police set up a task force to tackle the issue,” the ABC report concluded.