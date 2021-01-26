Four Girls Accused of Murdering 15-Year-Old at Louisiana Walmart

Four girls are accused of fatally stabbing a 15-year-old girl at a Louisiana Walmart Saturday, authorities said.

The girls, ages 12 to 14, allegedly got into a fight with the older victim at the Lake Charles store, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday via Facebook.

Doctors later pronounced the victim dead at a local hospital.

Authorities said one of the suspects was charged with second-degree murder, while the other three face charges of principal to second-degree murder.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso denounced the violence in the community.

“This the third homicide in six months that involved juveniles that ranged from 11 to 16 years old,” Mancuso told WWL. “They come from all backgrounds, all races. I feel like we have a problem in our community that we’re going to have to face and address.”

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said that he believed the incident began at a movie theater, WBRZ reported.

All the girls involved in the alleged murder were booked into a juvenile detention center.