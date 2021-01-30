A man fought with deputies and a K-9 while allegedly resisting arrest Thursday for an attempted home burglary in Escambia County, Florida.

“Eric Tyler Mathis, 25, is charged with attempted carjacking, attempted burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a police K9,” WEAR-TV reported.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of State Street after a caller claimed Mathis was walking in and out of traffic and tried to take hold of his steering wheel, according to the outlet:

Upon arrival to the area, the caller — who was returning home after driving off from Mathis — told deputies Mathis was now on his porch trying to break into his home with his daughter inside. The report states deputies saw Mathis hiding behind a blue tarp on the property. Mathis told deputies it was his home and yelled at deputies to leave. After not complying to deputy orders, Mathis made an aggressive move toward deputies, so they took him to the ground. The report states he continued to resist arrest and fight with deputies.

Two deputies reportedly struck Mathis in the head and face, knocking him out. However, he regained consciousness before they could put him in handcuffs.

“He started to resist arrest and fight off deputies again — so deputies struck him in the head again, knocking him unconscious a second time,” the article read.

The deputies were still unable to get the suspect in handcuffs before he regained consciousness yet again and began resisting arrest so the officers tasered him on his back but that was ineffective.

“Deputies then deployed K-9 Zeek on Mathis, according to the report. While Zeek was holding Mathis down, Mathis grabbed Zeek around the neck,” the report continued.

Thanks to the K-9’s help, Mathis was finally put in handcuffs and placed under arrest.

PRESS RELEASEARRESTED: Eric Tyler Mathis (DOB: 6/11/95)Mathis was arrested on 1/28/2021 on the following charges:… Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 29, 2021

Mathis is currently being held at the Escambia County Jail on a $136,000 bond.

“We are glad the vehicle occupant was not harmed and we are glad the home owner was not harmed. We are also glad neither the deputies or K-9 Zeek were seriously injured,” said Sheriff Chip W. Simmons.

“Let’s not forget about the victims of these crimes and how terrifying it must have been for them,” he continued, adding that the department values the lives and safety of residents.

“I would rather our deputies not have to use any force. I also wish criminals did not put our citizens and deputies in harm’s way,” Simmons concluded.