Man Accused of Murdering 5 Children, 1 Man in Oklahoma Home

A man has been accused of fatally shooting six people, including five children and one man, inside a Muskogee, Oklahoma, home.

Police arrested Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, and charged him with first-degree murder for allegedly firing his weapon at six victims, including five young children nine years of age and younger.

The adult victim, Javarion Lee, 24, is allegedly Pridgeon’s younger brother.

Raven Anderson, the aunt to the children, told KOTV that Pridgeon fathered three of the slain children.

Officer Lynn Hamlin said the victims and the suspect lived together in the same home.

“How do you describe it? It is tragic. They are babies. You can’t comprehend it. You can’t process it. You just can’t,” neighbor Susan Dvorak told KTUL. The family had only lived in the home for approximately one month, she said.

Officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday coming from the home when they arrived to find the suspect outside and armed with a gun, KOKI reported.

KOKI reported that at one point, an officer fired his service rifle but missed the suspect, who fled the scene.

Responding officers found one adult and four children dead inside. A fifth child was life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital, but later died, KFOR reported.

KOKI reported that there were three other children inside the home who were unharmed.

The children’s mother, Brittany Anderson, suffered from gunshot wounds but was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The aunt set up a GoFundMe account to pay for the children’s funeral expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $38,000 was raised.