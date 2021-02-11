Police: Teen Says Man Offered Her Ride Home, Raped Her Instead

Police have arrested a man who allegedly offered to drive a 17-year-old girl home but raped her instead in Lake City, South Carolina.

“Police said they were notified on Jan. 26 by the girl that she had been raped 2 months earlier,” WBTW reported Thursday.

The teen said she was walking home from work when 53-year-old Andrew Singletary pulled over in his truck and asked her why she was walking alone after dark, according to authorities.

She reportedly told Singletary the apartment complex she was going to before he offered her a ride there. The teen told police she agreed and got into the vehicle, the outlet continued:

Singletary took a different road than the one the apartment was on, telling the girl he had something to show her, according to the report. That was when she said she attempted to leave the vehicle but was unable to, police reported. Singletary took the girl to his home, instead, where he raped her, according to authorities.

Prior to the alleged assault, the suspect also reportedly threatened to hurt the girl’s father if she told anyone about the incident, according to WPDE.

Singletary later dropped the girl off on a street near where she had initially asked to be driven.

“The victim told officer that she knew of Singletary because he would harass her at work,” the WPDE article read, adding that she also claimed he tried to contact her multiple times following the alleged assault.

“She said she cannot sleep with the lights off now,” the report continued.