VIDEO: Mom Tackles Man Suspected of Peering into Daughter’s Window

A Texas mother tackled a fleeing suspect accused of peering into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window, according to police dashcam footage.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” mom Phyllis Pena told KPRC.

Pena said she returned home from shopping at 7:00 a.m. on January 31 to find a man standing in her yard peering into a window.

She said her 15-year-old daughter was not in the room at the time, KHQ reported. The man fled the scene, and Pena called the police.

Lake Jackson police identified the suspect as Zane Hawkins, 19, who officers spotted nearby but was trying to get away.

A video showed the suspect running toward the mom, who was outside and tackled the suspect to the ground.

The daughter also helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up with them, according to the video.

“The cop fist-bumped me, and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Officers booked Hawkins into jail. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and evading arrest, Sgt. Roy Welch said. Police said it is possible he could face more charges.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.