Woman Allegedly Slaps Store Worker After Being Told to Wear Mask

Police are searching for a woman caught on camera allegedly slapping an employee in the face at a Colorado grocery store.

“Just a sign of the times … it’s a crazy time,” a customer told KDVR Wednesday.

The store told the police someone asked a customer to wear a mask. Instead, surveillance footage showed the unidentified woman slapping the employee. The victim also told the police she was verbally insulted.

The confrontation took place on February 3.

The worker told the police the suspect is a “regular” customer and had been told to wear a mask multiple times, according to a police report.

The suspect allegedly claimed a medical exemption, and the employee told the police she offered other avenues for the customers to buy groceries.

Investigators stated that the employee followed the suspect down an aisle when the suspect turned around and slapped the employee. The suspect then fled the store, CBS Denver reported.

Police said the suspect had not been spotted at the store since last week.

The employee told the police the slap did not hurt, but she intends to press harassment charges.

More than 107 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, surpassing 2.3 million deaths as of February 11, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has over 27 million confirmed cases and 471,000 deaths.