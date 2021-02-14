Alleged NYC Subway Stabber Arrested While Still Covered in Blood

The alleged New York City subway stabber accused of fatally stabbing two homeless people on an A train is in custody.

The knife-wielding suspect was wanted for a gruesome series of attacks along the A train line this past week that left two homeless people dead and two others injured. He was captured and arrested in Upper Manhattan Saturday, the New York Post reported.

When officers took the suspect into custody, his shoes had blood spattered all over them — allegedly from his victims — and he also had a knife with blood on it in his possession.

The unidentified suspect is currently in police custody at the 34th Precinct in Washington Heights, the Post reported.

The bloodshed along the A train line that began this past Friday sparked an outcry for the New York Police Department (NYPD) to better protect people traveling on New York City’s subways.

NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea responded, announcing that 500 additional police officers would be deployed throughout the city’s subway system.

“Until this individual is apprehended, the A line is probably going to be the safest line in the city,” said NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O’Reilly at the time of Shea’s statement.