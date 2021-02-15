Authorities arrested a Philadelphia man after they discovered body parts in a U-Haul and a dumpster — including deep-fried feet and hands, according to a report.

Taray Herring, 47, was charged Saturday with abuse-of-a-corpse, evidence tampering, and burglary, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police responded to reports about a burglary in the Somerton neighborhood Thursday morning and began going after a U-Haul truck that fled from there.

When officers pulled the truck over, the driver exited the vehicle and reportedly said, “I don’t want anything to do with this, and there’s a body in the back.”

Police found dismembered body parts in a trash bag with a weapon.

The unidentified driver and the passenger, who was later identified as Herring, were both taken into custody.

The driver was released without charges, according to the Inquirer.

After officials spoke to Herring, detectives found black trash bags containing deep-fried hands and feet, as well as cut-up legs that were not deep-fried.

The medical examiner is in the process of identifying the remains, police said.

It is unclear whether the dismembered body parts had any relation to the burglary, which occurred at a home owned by Peter Gerold, 70, on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Police went to the home to conduct a welfare check but did not enter because they did not see anything suspicious.

”We don’t just kick people’s doors in,” police Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said, according to the Inquirer. “There must be a reason why we go in there.”

Herring, who is a registered sex offender according to the state’s sex offender registry, has been ordered held without bond.