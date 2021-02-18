Police: Newborn Found Dead in NYC Dumpster; Woman Arrested

A New York City woman was arrested after she allegedly threw her newborn baby into a Coney Island, Brooklyn, dumpster, causing the infant’s death, police said Thursday.

Authorities discovered the newborn inside the dumpster behind a West 27th Street apartment complex shortly before 5:00 p.m. after the baby’s mother dialed 911, WABC reported.

The 27-year-old called 911 to report that she gave birth on February 12 and placed her child in the trash but did not know where the baby was.

Authorities found the infant’s body in a dumpster a block away from the woman’s residence. WPIX reported that officers alerted paramedics, who found the child unconscious and unresponsive. The infant was later pronounced dead.

Police took the woman into custody with charges pending.

The medical examiner is working to determine if the infant was stillborn or was the victim of murder, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.