“What I’m not going to do is lie about the lives that were lost during all of this … the journey,” Fluker commented. “I feel like if I live with those, I’m just as guilty.”

Survivors of the cult said Young beat the toddlers and Emon starved and died while he was locked in a closet, according to First Coast News.

The House of Prayer was initially set up as a religious boarding school but became a place where people were starved, burned, and whipped with extension cords.

However, John Neal, Katonya’s older brother, said he felt like justice was done this week.

“It felt good to be able to talk to Anna and let her know the damage she did,” he commented, adding, “My sister was a human being, she was loved. My mom loved her, I loved her and she was kind of treated like trash but we got justice today.”

Young is accused of locking the girl in a closet and withholding medication that resulted in her death, according to WCJB.

“It feels good because this has been a long time coming. My sister was killed 38 years ago and during those 38 years, I often wondered if this day would ever come,” Neal concluded.