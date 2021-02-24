An Oklahoma man accused of murdering three people has admitted to carving his neighbor’s heart out and cooking it for his family, according to authorities.

Lawrence Anderson allegedly killed Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, at her Chickasha home on February 9.

“He took the heart back to 214 West Minnesota, Chickasha,” an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation wrote in a search warrant obtained by the Oklahoman. “He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.”

Anderson had been living at the West Minnesota address with his aunt and uncle after he was released from prison early in January.

After he left Blankenship’s home, Anderson, 42, investigators say he went back to his aunt and uncle’s house, where he cooked the heart and intended to feed it to them.

On February 9 the state Bureau of Investigation alleges he killed his uncle, Leon Pye, 67, his granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, 4, and stabbed his aunt.

Anderson’s aunt survived the attack. He was taken into custody the day of the murders.

Authorities discovered Blankenship’s body two days after Anderson admitted to killing her while he was being treated at a local hospital, the New York Post reported.

He is currently being held in Grady County Jail, where charges are pending against him.