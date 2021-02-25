Police: Armed Conmen Posing as Plumbers Break into Home, Torture Victims

Two armed conmen posing as plumbers broke into a New York City residence, where they beat and tortured two people with a hot iron for 15 hours, police said Thursday.

The alleged robbers, carrying a tool bag and wearing a reflective vest, showed up at the home in the Bronx around 3:00 p.m. Monday, claiming they were on call to fix a plumbing issue, the New York Daily News reported.

When they were allowed inside, the men allegedly brandished a gun and tied up a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man in the home, demanding money from them.

Over the next 15 hours, the conmen beat the two victims, even burning the 28-year-old’s back with a hot iron, officials said.

Around 6:40 a.m. the following morning, after both suspects fell asleep, the younger victim set himself free and ran out of the apartment to find help.

Once the police arrived, the gunmen fled along with a cellphone and $2,000 cash. The suspects are still on the lam. The older victim was also missing when the police arrived.

Medics transported the beaten and burned victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for a head injury and burns on his back, the New York Post reported.

The New York Police Department released images of the two suspects Thursday in the hopes someone would recognize them.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Home Invasion in the vicinity of East 227 Street & Barnes Avenue #williamsbridge #bronx On 2/22/21 @ 3:00 PMὋReward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/JKTkaFWiV0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 25, 2021

One is wearing a blue mask while the other is wearing a pink and white mask.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects’ capture is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.