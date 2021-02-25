VIDEO: Man Throws Hot Liquid into NYC Bus Driver’s Face

A man threw hot liquid into a New York City bus driver’s face during an altercation because he did not pay his fare, according to a video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) Thursday.

The video showed the suspect, who was only on the bus for one stop, arguing with the 49-year-old driver around 10:50 a.m. February 3, the New York Post reported.

🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault on board a BX6 MTA bus #morrisana #bronx On 2/3/21 @ 10:50 AMὋReward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/lBvsKH238y — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 25, 2021

When he got off the bus at a stop in the Bronx, he threw a cup full of unidentified liquid in the man’s face, according to the video.

The unidentified suspect then fled the scene, traveling west along East 163rd Street.

The bus driver refused medical attention.

“These senseless attacks cannot be tolerated and have to stop. We appreciate the aggressive efforts of the NYPD and hope to see the alleged perpetrator identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-40s, 5’8″ tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, black hat, a dark blue jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, black boots, and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information leading to the suspect’s capture to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).