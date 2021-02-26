Police: Man Allegedly Tried to Bury Wife Alive on Coronado Beach

A 23-year-old parolee was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking his wife and trying to bury her alive on Coronado Beach in California.

“The woman made a 911 call shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to report that her husband, Jose Luis Mares III of Moreno Valley, had just tried to kill her,” Fox 5 reported.

The City of Coronado Police Department recounted the events in a Facebook post on Thursday:

Officers responded to the 900 block of Ocean Blvd. and found the badly injured woman on the sidewalk. It appears the couple came to the beach earlier in the evening. At some point they got into an argument when the suspect began attacking his wife. He attempted to throw her in the ocean, then burying her in a hole in the sand. The victim escaped and ran towards Ocean Blvd. where she was found on the sidewalk by a passerby.

Once paramedics arrived at the scene, the victim was taken to a trauma center in San Diego. The suspect was found shortly after, hiding in a home’s backyard on Alameda Boulevard, the post read:

“She said there was a hole in the ground and the hole had previously been there from probably kids digging it during the day,” Detective Ryan Brennan told Fox 5.

“But during the struggle, she said he threw her in that hole when he began putting sand on top of her,” he continued.

The victim also claimed the suspect kicked her repeatedly, then ran away from the beach.

“We don’t know what scared him away. Perhaps it was someone walking by,” Brennan noted.

The suspect was later booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment, and violating the terms of his parole, the Fox article said.

He is being held with no bail pending his arraignment scheduled for March 5.

“According to the California Department of Corrections, Mares was a parolee previously convicted for carjacking and burglary,” the outlet concluded.