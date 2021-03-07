A 19-year-old homeless woman was found dead and wrapped in plastic Saturday in an abandoned warehouse in New York City, according to police.

The deceased woman’s boyfriend and another friend found her body on the second-floor staircase of 95 South Street in lower Manhattan around 9:20 a.m., the New York Post reported.

Police said they called 911 after finding her.

The woman’s boyfriend claimed to the police she was “led” to the warehouse several weeks ago. Police could not immediately verify if his claim was true, but he is not a suspect at this time.

“Right now, we simply don’t know what happened. We are waiting for the M.E. [medical examiner] to tell us,” an NYPD spokesman told the Post.

Police said there were no outward signs of trauma on her body, according to a report from the New York Daily News. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office and an autopsy is forthcoming.

AMNY reported the woman might have been deceased for several days before her body was found.

Local residents say homeless people have occupied the once-bustling fish market for years now.